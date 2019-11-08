The Stamping Ground Fire Department and Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service will conduct investigations into low water pressure on the north side of the city.
GMWSS and the fire department will retest the water pressure to identify the problem.
Discrepancies between the city’s payment to RUMPKE for trash pick-up and income received from GMWSS for reimbursement for that trash pick-up was also discussed.
There are many addresses on Main Street in Stamping Ground that were not on the GMWSS list for reimbursement to the city. Commissioner Robert Duncan said it is a communication issue. Neither company was aware of the situation, but Chase Azevedo, GMWSS director, said he would meet with City Clerk Reda Conn to discuss the problem.
Some vandalizing at the Buffalo Springs Park prompted Stamping Ground Police Chief Roger Nowakowski to request a camera system be installed.
The impending addition of a full-time police officer will help with future problems, Duncan said.
Parks and Public Works Commissioner Jessie Zagaruyka reported the Stamping Out Hunger drive has collected 208,288 cans of food and 87 non-food items for this year’s campaign. The items will be divided into food baskets and distributed to community members throughout the holidays.
