A draft of an alcohol sales ordinance will be presented at the next Scott County Fiscal Court meeting, said Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington.
Several templates of ordinances from other counties were presented to the magistrates.
Voters overwhelmingly approved the sale of alcohol during Tuesday’s election, essentially making the entire county wet. Georgetown had approved the alcohol sales several years ago.
The new ordinance will include when licenses will be issued and the cost. Unlike cities, a new state law became effective last July prevents a county from imposing anything but annual fees such as licenses, etc. Cities like Georgetown can charge a regulatory fee by the sale and drink. Georgetown’s alcohol sales account for about $1.06 million of its budget which is directed towards the police department.
There are only a couple of restaurants and maybe a dozen convenient stories located in the county that may be interested in obtaining licenses, Covington said. The county estimates alcohol sales will generate $10,000-to-$15,000 annually, enough to pay for its administration, he said.
Nothing can be done until election results are certified, which is expected Nov. 14. If all goes as planned, the ordinance should be ratified in early December, and licenses will be issued then. The ordinance will also determine the date alcohol sales can actually begin.
Stamping Ground Mayor Rob Jones said his city may decide to draft its own ordinance. He said he has heard rumblings of a petition to prevent alcohol sales and others are interested in the possibility of the city imposing its own fees if alcohol sales remain.
Until Stamping Ground or Sadieville draft their own ordinance, the communities will be governed by the ordinance eventually passed by the fiscal court.
The fiscal court agreed to continue to study the possibilities and possibly have more answers at its next meeting.
