The stolen mail first believed to have been from a box outside the Georgetown Post Office may not have occurred there after all, said Georgetown Assistant Police Chief Robert Swanigan.
Multiple checks have been presented to several banks and all were credit card payments, Swanigan said.
“There were multiple victims,” he said.
The police have spoken with postal inspectors and it is possible the theft may have occurred in Texas where the credit card company is located, Swanigan said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Initially, United States Post Office officials believed the collection box outside the Georgetown Post Office was compromised and an undetermined amount of mail was stolen.
The full extent of the theft remains unknown.
“We are working with local banks,” Swanigan said.
The post office distributed a letter last week alerting customers to the possible theft.
“We have reached this conclusion due to the volume of customers calling and coming up to our counter complaining about bills and packages that were mailed during that time frame and none have arrived where they were mailing to,” stated a letter from J.B. Smith, Georgetown Post Office supervisor.
Misty Racimo, a postal inspector, said the situation is being monitored closely.
“We have not been able to confirm anything at this point,” Racimo said. “We are waiting for more information to determine if this needs to be taken federally.”
Mail theft is a federal crime.
The Georgetown box was not damaged as postal officials were not aware of the possible theft until questionable checks were presented to banks.
“I’m just speculating, but it typically take a couple of weeks before a check that is mailed clears the bank,” Racimo said. “The box must not have been compromised so no one was aware of the breech until recently when they started getting complaints.”
The post office encourages mail to be entered inside the post office whenever possible and never leave mail in the outside box over the weekend, she said.
Anyone who suspects they were the victim of mail theft should call the U.S. Postal Service at 1-877-876-2455 and said “theft,” or go online to www.usps.com and look for he “mail theft” link.
