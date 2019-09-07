Georgetown Police responded Wednesday morning to reports of a man yelling and running in circles in the middle of North Broadway causing other vehicles to swerve and miss him, according to GPD citations.
Jeremy Vannarsdale told officers he had rammed his head through a window “so you could take me to jail.” After he was placed in handcuffs, he pulled way from the officer and ran in circles just out of his reach. He was charged with second-degree criminal mischief; public intoxication, controlled substance; disorderly conduct; and resisting arrest.
