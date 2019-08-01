Investigators have detained a 17-year-old who was living with the victim at a home on Barkley Road where the incident took place, Hart said. The juvenile was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Another family member was physically assaulted but was not shot, the deputy said. A family dog was shot.
The victim was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with life threatening injuries, Hart said. He was rushed into surgery.
The relationship of the juvenile to the shooting victim and assault victim is not certain, Hart said, but it was not a father-son relationship.
The type of weapon was not released. The dog died from its injuries.
The shooting victim’s name was not released and the suspect’s name was withheld because of his age.