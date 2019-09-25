Brice Gross of Georgetown entered a guilty plea to kidnapping charges from a 2017 incident at the Georgetown Cemetery.
His sentencing date was set for Oct. 4, at 1 p.m. and the recommended sentence was 15 years.
In August of 2017, a then 18-year-old woman said she was visiting a gravesite when she was strangled from behind and dragged from the bench she was sitting on, according to reports at that time. She fought back, injuring her assailant, Gross, who ran toward Scroggins Park. He was located about 20 minutes later.
After being read his Miranda rights, Gross told officers “he snuck up behind the female and attacked her with the intent to strangle her unconscious, place her in her own vehicle, put a rock on the accelerator and kill the female,” according to the arrest citation.
Gross also claimed to have multiple personalities in a TV interview while in jail.
