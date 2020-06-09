Tea Raglin, one of the organizers for the protest march Sunday, said she was touched by the turnout.
“I told you last week, I thought Georgetown was very racist,” Raglin said laughing. “From the looks of it, maybe they all moved out of here or something. We are unified now and I love it.”
DaKila Jackson along with Raglin, Shelby Ganns and Sydney Ganns are leading the protests against racial injustice and police brutality in downtown Georgetown.
Protests have been happening all over the country after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis when now former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck during an arrest for several minutes until well after he was unconscious, according to video recorded at the scene.
Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, who were at the scene have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
“Everybody is tired,” Jackson said during an earlier protest. “So, we want justice, not only for George, but for Breonna (Taylor), for Trayvon (Martin), for Sandra (Bland), for Eric (Garner). We want justice for everybody.”
The protest organizers, who have given themselves the name ‘30 Steps Ahead’ want to be heard, they said.
In response to the recent events around the country and the protests that happened downtown last week, several hundred people gathered downtown Sunday for the community’s third march against racial injustice and police brutality.
Included in the crowd were elected officials community leaders, deputies and police officers.
Protesters marched from the courthouse square, down main street, past the Georgetown Police Department, through Boston, past the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and City Hall.
The response was unexpected for the group ‘30 Steps Ahead.’
“I was expecting like 50 people,” Raglin said “Like, that was in my head. I don’t even know how many came out last Sunday but I was just like, ‘well, I’m just gonna’ — I limited myself. I really, really did.”
Raglin is proud of Georgetown, she said.
“I’m 25. I’ve lived here basically all my life,” Jackson said. “So, I’ve seen issues happen. I’ve seen police officers saying smart things to me, side comments to me. I’ve seen it all, but just to see today — everyone coming together — that really did my heart some joy.”
There have been ‘naysayers,’ Jackson admits.
Last week several trucks blew black emissions into the crowd, passersby were cussing at demonstrators, an individual who had driven by the protest multiple times stood across the street with a ‘Blue Lives Matter’ flag and a deputy made a side comment to a protest organizer.
That deputy later apologized, organizers said.
But, even with the ‘naysayers’ they are proud of what they have seen from the community.
Several elected officials, and community members spoke to and prayed with the crowd outside of the courthouse. Among those who spoke were Mayor Tom Prather and Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington
“I have the utmost respect for the mayor and Joe Pat for coming out and speaking with us and speaking with the crowd,” Jackson said. “We are very blessed.”
The amount of young kids and families marching really struck a chord with Raglin, she said.
She wasn’t the only one impressed with the turnout of families, however.
“I was absolutely overwhelmed,” Jessica Campbell said. “I was more astonished at the mix of races and ages. This has been the first time that I’ve been able to be in a group where families — whole families came out to protest.
“I didn’t anticipate the number of children that were brought out here by their parents. That was really, really heart touching. You know, knowing that the next generation is being introduced to social reform. And being introduced to peaceful protest. And understanding which side to be on — right and wrong. That was the biggest part that really touched my heart.”
Campbell’s mother, Helen Caise Wade, who’s family was from Georgetown, was a civil rights pioneer in Lexington who fought for integration of Fayette County Schools in the 1950’s, she said. So being able to come out and protest was an honor.
“Being able to come back here with my family and protest social injustice that Wade literally had to live through was an honor for me,” Campbell said.
“There was no way that I couldn’t be here.”
The group ‘30 Steps Ahead’ is working to put together a Facebook page where people can keep up with what events are happening, Jackson said.
“I feel like we are really going somewhere with this and that’s why we are not going to stop,” she said.
“We’re going to make a Facebook Page, ‘30 Steps Ahead.’ We’re going to try to post all of our upcoming events and things on there. We’re going to try and get pictures out there. Get shirts made. Whatever we have to do to better our community. Because, like I said, we are going to be 30 steps ahead, so everybody just be on the lookout.”
