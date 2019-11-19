In a letter to the Kentucky Association of Fire Chiefs board of which he is president, former Georgetown Fire Department chief Gregg Bayer said he left because there was no support for cultural change within the fire department and he would not compromise his ethics and values.
In an email to members of the Georgetown Fire Department, Bayer said, “Over the past four months I have worked feverishly to better GFD. Unfortunately from day one there were those who worked equally as hard to inhibit progress, and create issues with anything I tried to implement.
“Despite my best efforts I feel that this will not change, and after discussion with Mayor Prather decided it would be in the best interest of all to step down as Chief. Thank you for the opportunity, this was never about me, only trying to make this a better place.”
Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather disagreed.
“I totally reject that,” Prather said. “Bayer implies he stepped down for ethical reasons. The first words I said to him when we met is ‘I’m gong to replace you as fire chief.’ There was no stepping down.
“When we met, we made a gentleman’s agreement about what we would say publicly. I kept my word. He didn’t.”
Bayer was hired July 22 as chief of the Georgetown Fire Department. Prather designated a panel to interview candidates and Bayer was among the two finalists. The mayor made the final decision. Previously, Bayer retired from the Lexington Fire Department as battalion chief for special operations. He is currently with the Stamping Ground Volunteer Fire Department.
Once Bayer was hired several people on social media posts, including some associated with the fire department, questioned why an outsider was hired over several internal candidates.
“I have been advised not to say anything abut the situation,” Bayer said. When asked advised by whom, Bayer said the advice was given by an attorney.
“It is just disappointing,” he added. “I’m shocked more than anything.”
Bayer’s dismissal comes at a time when the city is investigating allegations of hazing as well as physical and verbal abuse of training recruits. Megan Miller, the city’s human resources director, is investigating charges a recruit was forced to eat from a dog bowl and another recruit had water poured over his head while being forced to wear his nomex hood backwards.
Andrew Hartley said the nomex hood incident was a prank gone bad, and was part of a “trust” exercise that helps establish confidence among firefighters even when they cannot see each other.
The investigation is ongoing.
But while conducting the investigation, it became obvious there was a morale issue within the fire department and that led to the decision to dismiss Bayer, Prather said. There was no indication Bayer was involved in any of the hazing incidents, he said.
An anonymous email sent to the News-Graphic states Bayer was trying to stop the hazing and claims there is a “toxic culture” within the fire department. The email is signed, “A Concerned Firefighter.”
Bayer’s letter to the Kentucky Association of Fire Chiefs Board of Directors reads as follows:
“I want to brief you on my decision to leave Georgetown Fire Department. My values, ethics and how I saw a professional fire department was not aligning with my immediate direct report and my superiors. After a brief discussion with the mayor to confirm no support for cultural change, we mutually determined this was not the right fit. The metrics and values I have, in part come from the professional and personal relationships I have built over three decades, and with this organization. I will not compromise those. I love the Kentucky Fire Service, and wish the men and women of Georgetown well. I will continue to serve as a volunteer chief and full fill my role as President of this Association. “
The letter is signed: Gregg Bayer, president, Kentucky Association of Fire Chiefs, Battalion Chief, Stamping Ground VFD.
The News-Graphic obtained the letters via an open records request to the city.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.