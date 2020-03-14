Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather told the city council Monday he expected to present them with a plan to increase revenues, possibly by the next council meeting.
“I do not have a recommendation for the council tonight,” said the mayor. “In our committee meetings we have discussed one scenario. We were asked to answer questions from the council: What it would take to solve these deficiencies? What does that cost and what are the revenue options?
“We have given our best estimate of what we think the revenue needed for this situation would cost. My expectation is by the next time the council meets, I will have that recommendation. That will give the council time to consider the ordinance, have a couple of meetings, maybe even a public hearing.”
Since Prather unveiled the study on city finances, council committees—finance, police, public works, fire — have been meeting to review various scenarios as well as the city’s needs. The mayor is especially concerned about the staffing levels at the police department, which is four officers short of its ordinance-authorized level and the fire department. He has also expressed concern about the city’s inability to hold on to staff who leave for nearby communities with higher salaries.
The city has been conducting a review of all city salaries in an effort to be more competitive with other nearby municipalities. City officials are using that review as a baseline for how much revenue will be needed. Prather has warned of “sticker shock,” and has said that no matter what the council does this year, there will need to be additional actions by future councils to get the city’s revenues in line with its growth.
“Andrew (Hartley, city administrator) spent some time with the Revenue Commission staff and talking through potential timelines,” Prather said. “I have made it clear that if we can come to a consensus, I would hope we could take action to take effect by our July 1st budget. That’s not etched in stone, but it’s something to consider.
“For that to be a reasonable goal, we need to give employers two months lead time, so they can make changes to business software, withholdings or other provisions they have to make. That takes two months out of our timeline. Anything that we need to take action on must be done by the end of April. “
Council member David Lusby praised the mayor, but admitted the amount of information is overwhelming.
“These meetings have been helpful for us, “ he said. “I think it has improved our outlook and our position as we try to resolve this. So, from the finance committee’s perspective our goal is to try and help with that to reach a proper conclusion. There’s a lot to it. I understand for every action there is a reaction, but I want to thank you for providing this information.
“We’ll get through it. We will get through it and we’ll be better for it.”
