The 2020 Census is right around the corner with enumeration to begin mid-March. Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather is encouraging all residents to complete the survey.
The 2020 Census will mark the 24th time the country has counted its population since 1790. The count is mandated by the Constitution and conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, a nonpartisan government agency. The 2020 Census counts the population in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories (Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands). It counts everyone dwelling in U.S. residential structures. They include citizens, non-citizen legal residents, non-citizen long-term visitors and undocumented immigrants.
Government officials across the country are stressing the importance of the count, reminding everyone that federal dollars are allocated to individual communities based on the population of those communities. The population is assessed using the census.
Prather wants residents to recognize the scope and impact of the census.
“The U.S. Census results are important for reasons many might not think about. Everything from senior citizens’ services to transportation funding, and even the number of congressmen we have is affected,” the mayor said.
“A full count of Georgetown and Scott County is vitally important,” he continued. “The largest and most important funding priority is transportation. Federal highway dollars are, in part, allocated by population.”
Each home will receive an invitation to respond in the mail to a short questionnaire—just seven questions. Residents can respond either online, by phone or by mail. This will mark the first time residents will be able to respond to the census online.
The Census Bureau is bound by Title 13 of the U.S. Code to keep information confidential. The answers provided are used only to produce statistics. A controversial proposal to add a question regarding citizenship was denied by federal courts in July. Respondent identities are kept anonymous: the Census Bureau is not permitted to publicly release responses in any way and answers cannot be used against respondents in court or by any government agency.
In fact, the U.S. government will not release any personally identifiable information about an individual to any other individual or agency until 72 years have lapsed since the information was collected. This “72-Year Rule” was passed in 1978, and was an outgrowth of an agreement between the Census Bureau and National Archives. That number may have been chosen because 72 years was the average lifespan at the time.
The bureau is also committed to minimizing fraudulent inquires and persons or organizations posing as census representatives. Under no circumstances will the census organization ask questions regarding a social security number, money or donations, anything on behalf of a political party or banking information.
However, it’s critical to participate in the census, it’s a crime not to complete the survey. The penalty for not responding to the questionnaire is $100. The penalty for responding with a willful false answer is $500.
Once the results are compiled, they will help determine how approximately $880 billion will flow into states and communities. The census data will guide road repair decisions, school requirements, hospitals, fire departments and thousands of other federally funded programs that are appropriated on a population need-basis.
Another important outcome of the census results has a potentially dramatic impact on congressional districts. The U.S. Constitution requires that electoral districts be periodically adjusted or redrawn to account for population shifts. Each decade, the census reveals where populations have risen or fallen. State legislatures or independent bipartisan commissions handle the process of redrawing congressional districts.
The population information also collects data that is valuable for businesses, which rely on census results to help make decisions such as where to open new stores, where to expand operations, and which products and services to offer. In 2010, for example, the census revealed that Nevada was the fastest-growing state between 2000 and 2010. In that same time, the overall population of the United States grew 9.7 percent, jumping from 281,421,906 to 308,745,538.
The Census Bureau is hoping to recruit an army of workers to complete the decennial task. By mid-March, 95 percent of mailed surveys will be sent. Door to-door canvassers will begin their work sometime after April 1, knocking on the doors of those who did not return their surveys. Anyone interested in the temporary work can visit the census website at www.census.gov.
Jackie Anders can be reached at janders@news-graphic.com.