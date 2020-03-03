As Georgetown officials begin exploring options to improve its financial condition, Mayor Tom Prather warns residents may experience “sticker shock,” in order to meet the city’s growing needs.
In January, the city released an extensive study comparing Georgetown to 18 “peer” cities in Kentucky to determine where it stands in various categories. The study looked at the past, present and future trends. Prather is using that study to give the council and residents a snapshot of the city’s shortcomings. its strengths and potential problem areas in the future.
The council’s finance committee and special ad hoc committee appointed by the mayor have started evaluating salaries and salary structures as the first step forward. Most of Prather’s early presentations focused on salary discrepancies between Georgetown and other Kentucky cities for public safety departments such as fire and police. Even so, Prather told the council last week he did not feel comfortable singling out any specific department when it comes to salaries, but instead wants to include all city salaries in the evaluations.
“I focused the report primarily on public safety because that is what is near and dear to the people’s heart, and where most of our expenditures go” said the mayor. “But the truth is we don’t have the luxury of pulling out any one department in a vacuum, tinkering with it and then putting it back in place. We are all too inter-related.
“So, this is causing a wholesale salary review in other departments as well. And while we are focusing on beginning salaries because that is where our biggest deficit is — to stabilizing our people and hiring more people — it affects everybody up the ladder and it affects other departments.”
The internal tension within various city departments challenges elected officials, but Prather said he must be sensitive to what he can get approved by the city council, especially in an election year.
“I’ve left some of those meetings and said ‘folks, I know you can defend that, but I can’t get it past the council,.’ I’ve got one chance to do this and we’ve set it up as hard as we can set it up. I can’t take them something that I know gets smacked back in my face,” he said. “But that’s the internal tension I’m going through. I use the phrase sticker shock for a reason because that’s the right word.”
The salary review will give the city a starting place to addressing some of its most glaring shortcomings such as the lack of manpower in the police department, but he warns this is just the beginning. The city is currently four police officers short of its own appropriated levels and it would be short firefighters, but there are currently six in training, he said.
“Whatever we get done now or don’t get done now, or even if we get something accomplished now, we’re not gong to fix all of the problem,” Prather said. “My warning for council, even if we get something done, future councils — not this one because we’ll have taken our bite for now — but future councils are going to consider other ways to address expenses,” Prather said. “Other things we’ll have to consider: it is a no-brainer to me that we have a 9-1-1 fee. We’re $800,000 a year short of what the state provides to do that. A $5 fee per month on everybody’s water bill would pay for that 9-1-1 service.
“Eventually, we’ll have to look at a tweak of some sort to our insurance premium tax. Our tax is the lowest of all peer cities. How we will long-term handle our storm water deficiencies and the fact that even with a boost in general fund revenues we can’t fund storm water/sewer through the general fund. So, there are other things future councils will have to consider. I just want to fix the immediate bleeding so we can retail staff.”
At a recent presentation to Scott United, Prather was asked about privatizing garbage collection as a potential expense cut. Such actions are on the table, but privatizing garbage collection would not help the budget, he said.
“Right now, because we have a sanitation fund and we have sanitation revenues — a $15 a month charge unless you are at a certain age — right now the sanitation fund is paying for itself and the amount we give the recycling center,” he said. “So, we are essentially at a push today, there would be no certain financial gain from privatizing it.
“Now, eventually there may be a reason and we might include other things such as recycling and other things. But there is no financial reason driving that now. That fund is almost perfectly balanced and is not costing the us. “
The goal right now is to get Georgetown’s starting salaries at market level so the city can meet its own levels, before trying to close the gap between the city and other peer cities.
“I think the council needs to understand two scenarios,” Prather said. “They need to understand what is needed for our existing head count to get our salaries at market level so we do not continue to get poached. If we get our salaries level we can at least get up to full head count. I’m still four police officers low and we would be firefighters low except for the six recruits we have onboard right now. When they get trained, and they’ll get in we’ll be at city ordinance strength. The police officers we can’t get done because of the salaries.
“Then because the study screams for it, then if we add head count, here’s the outcome for that. Whatever number you pick for police, whether it is 10 officers or 15 officers, we can’t add all those at once and it would be silly to budget that way. So, how long does it take with a good salary level to complete the four vacancies we have today and what is a reasonable timeline for maybe adding five in a budget year. And they may not all be added in a single budget year because you can’t get them hired, but lay out a timeline for the council that is reasonable for two or three years to ramp up the levels we are talking about.
It’s all about matching the gaps or shortfalls and figuring out those costs and then determining what revenue options we have.”
