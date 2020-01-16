Editor’s Note: The News-Graphic will publish a series of articles into the many aspects of the city’s report beginning with this weekend’s edition. The report is extensive, but the News-Graphic will endeavor to look at each part of the report and attempt to provide various perspectives. The series will be published periodically, but each aspect of the report will be touched upon.
Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather will unveil the results of an extensive study on the city’s finances during a special called meeting tonight Thursday at city hall at 6 p.m.
Entitled “A Report on City Revenues, Spending, Employment, and Census Statistics and A 10-Year Budget Outlook,” the study compares Georgetown to Kentucky’s top cities, excluding Louisville and Lexington in a multitude of areas, including growth, revenues per capital, employment and costs for public safety.
“The purpose of this report is to compare Georgetown to the 18 other most populous cities in Kentucky, excluding Lexington, Louisville, and Independence (a statistical outlier) in terms of revenues, expenditures, debt, reserves, taxes and various statistics in a single fiscal year, and to look at the same information for Georgetown over the last 15-25 years,” states a press release from the city. “Current figures are predominantly from 2018 Audits and Comprehensive Financial Reports, Averages for Sample Cities include Georgetown and the 18 other tested cities.”
The special meeting presentation will include video, graphs and charts, Prather said. The meeting will be live streamed on the city’s website at georgetownky.gov.
City CEO Andrew Hartley completed much of the work on the report, and Prather admits it is in depth and can be overwhelming.
“But it gives us a good perspective on where we have been and where we are as a city,” the mayor said. “Once we have this information, then we, collectively as a community, must decide what we are going to do with this information and what kind of community do we want to be in the future.”
Some of the information may surprise people, while other areas will confirm what many already know, Prather said.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.