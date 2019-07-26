Scott County Schools will partner with Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC) to pilot Scott County Middle College for the 2019-20 school year.
High school juniors and seniors can earn up to 15 college credit hours each semester by attending classes at BCTC. These classes will also count toward high school graduation requirements.
“We are very excited to partner with Scott County Schools to offer dual credit on our Georgetown-Scott County Campus,” said Dr. Koffi Akakpo, president of BCTC.
There will be an informational meeting on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Elkhorn Crossing School at 6:30 p.m. High school students from both Great Crossing and Scott County high schools are invited to attend with their parents.
Counselors and administrators from Scott County schools as well as BCTC representatives will be available at the meeting to answer questions. Interested students can apply to BCTC and learn important scholarship and orientation information.
The BCTC application deadline for the fall semester is Aug. 7. Qualifying students must first apply and be accepted at BCTC. Students will work with BCTC to schedule classes. Upon acceptance into the program, high school counselors will make necessary changes to the student’s high school schedule.
“Our goal is to ensure students make a successful transition to college and career,” said Scott County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub. “Middle College is another way to support the needs of our students and increase the number of opportunities available to them.”
Students enrolled in Scott County Middle College will take five courses on the BCTC campus in Georgetown in the fall of 2019. These courses include: writing I (ENG 101), introduction to biology (BIO 112), college algebra (MAT 150), introduction to humanities (HUM 120), and history of the U.S. since 1865 (HIS 109).
All public universities in Kentucky will accept these credits and count them for general education requirements in their respective categories.
Kentucky’s Dual Credit Scholarship covers the cost of tuition for two eligible dual credit courses. The other three courses are available to high school students at one-third the cost of regular tuition. Students would pay only $58 per credit hour for the remaining three courses.
Scott County Middle College provides a total of 15 college credit hours for just over $500 out-of-pocket. Students have the opportunity to take an additional 15 college credit hours at a reduced price during the second semester.
Additional scholarship opportunities are available for qualifying students.
“In addition to saving time and reducing cost and student debt, this program assists students with a smoother transition between high school and college and increases college success,” Akakpo said.
Students in the program will be dual-enrolled but will follow the college calendar. They will still be active high school students and will be able to participate in extra-curricular activities, including clubs and sports. They will also be able to participate in important events like prom and graduation ceremonies.
Transportation to and from high schools will be provided or students may transport themselves. Tutoring services and other academic support available.
Those unable to attend the July 30 meeting can contact Clay Goode, Scott County Schools director of secondary education, with questions at (502)570-8999 or clay.goode@scott.kyschools.us. Additional information available from the Scott County Schools website: www.scott.kyschools.us