A $1 million cash bond was set for accused murderer Joseph Hicks in Scott County Circuit Court Monday.
Hicks is charged with the Valentine’s Day murder of his ex-girlfriend Sheena Baxter, the mother of three young children.
Hicks was indicted by a special called grand jury last week on six charges including first-degree murder, robbery, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence, criminal mischief and falsely reporting an incident.
The charges make Hicks eligible for the death penalty, although Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse said she is undecided if she will pursue that course of action.
The court’s microphones were either turned off or were not operating, making it impossible for Baxter’s family and friends to hear the proceedings.
Outside the court, Baxter’s sister Christa Crumley thanked the community for the support shown her family and said she had full confidence in the prosecutors and the court system.
She declined to comment on whether Hicks should face the death penalty.
“Without all my support, I don’t know if I could have made it this far,” Crumley said. “My sister can’t be there right now, to do it. There are things she could do better than I could, so right now I’m doing those things and playing her part as well. This is something I know she would do the same for me.
“She’s feisty. I hear that in the back of my mind. She’s coaching me. She knows I’ve got her and I promised her I would.”
Baxter’s children are still trying to make sense of everything, she said.
Funeral arrangements have not been set, she said, promising she will keep everyone informed.
Public defender Greg Coulson is Hicks’ attorney. He declined to talk about the case.
“We just hope the community continues to support Sheena’s family in the way that they have,” Coulson said.
“This is going to be a very long process and it’s going to be difficult and they are going to need that support.”
A status hearing is set for June 1.
