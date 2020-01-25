Windsor Gardens Senior Living Center has announced the development of a sister adult living community.
The Village of Georgetown will be located in the vicinity of Hwy 460 Bypass and Lemons Mill Road in Georgetown. The two communities are managed by Goodworks Unlimited, LLC. The company manages 80 centers throughout the country. Gary Keeckly, director of development said Georgetown was a perfect fit for the adult community.
“We like the way Georgetown is growing, it’s a thoughtful and measured approach to expansion,” said Keekley. “The property owners are all local and we think that’s important too.”
The $30 million community project will extend over a 5-10 year period. Phase I will include the first group of single-story villas, out parcel pads and the clubhouse. The clubhouse will be adjacent to an existing spring-fed pond. They can be customized for each resident and offer homes in a walkable neighborhood that are specifically designed for active senior adults. On site programs will provide personal services as required such as food service, housekeeping and on-site property management. The concept will allow residents to age in place, Keekley said.
“We are building this community for the long-term. We want to provide Scott County citizens a social environment and a safe environment.”
The new facility will add another level of services than those being offered at Windsor Gardens.Windsor Gardens currently provides 460 units with 43 apartments available for assisted living and 18 apartments available for adults suffering with severe dementia. The members of the Windsor community will have access to the amenities available at The Village including the clubhouse and pool.
Project contractor Welch Development has begun construction on the 23-acre site. Keekley has built other communities in Kentucky so he is familiar with the challenges of digging foundations in the limestone common in this area, he said.
“It’s a rough site, we are going to need a lot of fill dirt,” said Keekley.” We have a lot of work to do with storm water drainage and sewer services all on the property.”
More information can be obtained by calling Sherry Cross at 502-735-2272 or email at sherry@villiagesgeorgetown.com.
Jackie Anders can be reached at janders@news-graphic.com.