Sheena Baxter, mother of three children, has been missing since Friday.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, but the family is reaching out to the media to help with the search.
Christa Crumley, Baxter’s sister, told WKYT-TV she was last seen Friday as she stepped from Crumley’s mobile home while waiting to be picked up by her boyfriend.
“It was 7:30 Friday night,” Crumley told the television station. “It was still kind of light out at that time. It wasn’t completely dark. Someone had to see something. I want more help. I know we need more help because we don’t even have no clues.”
Because Baxter stepped out to wait for her boyfriend, Crumley said she was not concerned at first.
“When she went out we just assumed that maybe she did just leave with him right then and there,” she said. “He might have just came on by. And then you know, when he called and let us know he didn’t and he wanted to know where she was , we went outside and her bag and everything is still there.”
The family immediately attempted to reach Baxter, but she did not reply.
A missing person’s report was filed Sunday.
Anyone with any possible information should contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.