On March 7, 1965, 600 people gathered in Selma, Alabama, to march to Montgomery in support of voting rights for African Americans.
At the time, a large percentage of the African American population was not registered to vote. Intimidation tactics at the polls by white citizens kept most African American voters away. As the group approached the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, police officers attacked the crowd with tear gas, clubs, dogs and some were rammed with horses. Seventeen people were injured. The outcry across the nation brought many civil rights activists to Alabama immediately.
The next march was conducted just two days later on March 9, and was led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The march started with 600 and ended with over 2,500. A pastor from Boston named Rev. James Reeb was clubbed to death while he and fellow supporters came out of a diner that night. On March 25, 1965, approximately 25,000 people were part of the march when the group arrived in Montgomery. Congressman John Lewis, (D-AL) was part of the crowd on that day. In June 2015, he urged the state not to rename the notorious bridge in Selma.
“The name over that bridge is now synonymous with the voting rights movement which changed the face of this nation and world,” said Lewis. “Everything has changed, what we couldn’t do, we now can do.”
The event in Selma is just one of hundreds of events that King organized and/or participated in with the goal of advancing civil rights in America. His “I have a Dream” speech was delivered to a crowd estimated at 250,000 people in Washington, D.C. in August of 1963. It is considered one of the most famous speeches in history. King was ordained a Baptist minister, and went on to earn his doctorate in systemic theology from Boston University in 1955. He was assassinated on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee. He was 39 years old. His faith-based message of hope and tolerance and his call for all men to move forward into the future as brothers resonated with many people and political leaders, then and now.
“Dr. King’s legacy is one of courage,” said Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather. “His courage and heroic persistence in the face of incredible hardship in order create a better society is still an example for others to follow.
“He proved that non-violent protest is an extremely effective tool for social change. As a community it is our obligation to recognize his important legacy and the ideals he lived by.”
Joe Pat Covington, Scott County judge-executive, will honor King’s legacy by joining the march on Jan. 20.
“When I think of Martin Luther King, I think of his quote: “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.”
“Dr. King led with a commitment to creating change by addressing the issues with the truth and his straightforward peaceful approach are examples of leadership that should be modeled today, “said Covington.
The march is the main event scheduled in Scott County in recognition of King’s contribution to civil rights. The day of community fellowship begins on Monday, Jan. 20, when the public is invited to a breakfast gathering at First Presbyterian Church from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The public is also invited to a meet and greet at the Cralle Center Lounge at 3:30 p.m. on the Georgetown College campus. Participants can talk with program speaker Rev. Dr. Aaron Parker. Parker is the senior pastor at Zion Baptist Church in Atlanta.
The march begins on College Street at 4 p.m. After the march at 5 p.m. Parker will present his program at First Baptist Church. The parade is co-sponsored by Georgetown College.
The events are a purposeful way to embrace King’s goals of equality and brotherhood, said Robbi Barber, director of Bishop Scholars Program at the college.
“We have to be intentional in our efforts to move forward, and we have to move past the sometimes uncomfortable nature of the conversation.”
John Douglas, director of the NAACP in Scott County is looking forward to the fellowship that is generated at this annual event. “I get excited to see all ethnicities participate, it just generates an organic conversation amongst the people in Georgetown and we need that conversation.”
Douglas and Barber agree there is work to do regarding race relations in Georgetown.
“Diversity is our goal,” said Barber. “We need to bring different kinds of people to the table and build some unity.” Barber is hoping for good weather to push participation numbers toward 400 marchers.
