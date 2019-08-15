A 93-year-old Stamping Ground woman died Monday from injuries she suffered in a three-vehicle accident Monday afternoon on Long Lick Pike, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Sgt. Jeremy Johnson said Wanda Offutt died at the University of Kentucky Hospital.
A preliminary investigation suggests Tommy Furnish, 49, of Stamping Ground, was driving a 1997 Honda Accord and traveling outbound on Long Lick Pike when he collided with a tow truck traveling inbound, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. The tow truck was operated by Cole Farris, 20, of Union, Ky., and ended up flipping over. Furnish’s vehicle then collided with a 2009 Mazda 6 driven by Susan Offutt, 66 of Georgetown, also traveling inbound, according to the Sheriff’s Office press release.
Johnson said Furnish struck the tow truck in the tool box area, then Furnish collided with the Offutt’s vehicle in an offset head-on manner and that Wanda Offutt was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown to the floor of the vehicle.
He also said the only charge he could speak too Wednesday morning was that Furnish was driving on a suspended operator’s license and should not have been driving at all.
Both Offutt and Furnish were transported to the UK hospital, where Wanda passed away.
The collision remains under investigation by the Georgetown/Scott County Collision Investigation Unit.
