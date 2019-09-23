What a Monday.
John Smith of Winchester was attempting to lower his boat into the water when his Ford F-150 lost traction and began to roll backward with the boat and trailer still attached. Soon it was submerged in Elkhorn Creek at Great Crossing Park.
Smith managed to escape the truck before it went under and hopped in his boat to cut the rope, a witness said. He stayed in the boat for a while to collect things that began to float from his truck, including papers and spare tires, said the witness.
A tow truck came to pull the F-150 out of the creek. The driver of the tow truck had to swim out to the submerged vehicle and hook it up under water.
Smith was not hurt in the accident. He said he was going to go fishing in his boat as he waited on a ride from his nephew.
