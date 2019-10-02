Deputy Jaime Morales transitioned to a special deputy with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning, taking the oath of office for the unpaid role.
Morales, who was shot and paralyzed by friendly fire in the line of duty on Sept. 11, 2018, was unable to return to full duty as a patrol deputy.
But he will be able to assist the sheriff’s office where needed, said Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton. Hampton is allowed by statute to have special deputies and there are currently special deputies serving as chaplains or helicopter pilots, he said.
“We wanted him to stay as part of the team and discussed this from the beginning,” Hampton said. “He will always be part of our team as long as I am sheriff.”
Morales can come in to the office and assist where needed, and he has helped with interpretation needs in the past, Hampton said.
“There is a lot of things he can do for us and be an asset with his experience,” Hampton said.
In a press release from the sheriff’s office, Morales had always expressed during his recovery he wanted to continue his service to the citizens of Scott County.
“Our office and entire staff will continue to support Deputy Jaime Morales as he continues to achieve all of his personal goals, and we are excited to work alongside him he as he serves the citizens of Scott County for years to come,” the release stated.
“We just don’t hand out badges and swear people in,” Hampton added. “All of our special deputies have a special purpose in our department.”