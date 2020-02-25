Attorneys for Scott County Deputy Jaime Morales have requested an immediate trial date, a request opposed by the City of Georgetown.
Morales was paralyzed during a special response team operation to capture a suspected serial bank robber at the I-75 rest area at Exit 127. During the operation Morales was wounded and paralyzed. A Kentucky State Police report states Morales was struck by friendly fire because the suspect, who was killed, never fired his weapon. Even so, the state police report could not determine who fired the shot wounding Morales because the bullet is lodged near the deputy’s spine.
It was a joint operation between the sheriff’s office and the Georgetown Police Department. Morales alleges he was wounded by a Georgetown Police Officer Joseph Enricco, who has since resigned from the police department.
Morales has filed a lawsuit against the City of Georgetown, its police department, former officer Enricco and Lt. James Wagoner of the GPD who was the special response team supervisor.
“the parties have exchanged and answered extensive written discovery, nearly all fact witness depositions have been taken and party depositions have been taken,” states Morales’ motion. “Additionally, (Morales) has already disclosed all of his experts and their reports. For those reasons, the matter is now ripe for a pretrial conference and for the Court to set this matter for trial. (Morales) believes five days are needed to try this matter.”
Georgetown attorneys oppose the motion stating, “Despite the substantial amount of work that has already been done, there is undoubtedly much more to do before the parties will be ready for a trial in this matter.”
Georgetown’s attorneys contend they have not finished deposing Morales, himself.
Enricco and Wagoner also each filed motions opposing an early trial date.
The city has suggested a trial date of mid-to-late 2021.
The motion will be heard on March 5.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.