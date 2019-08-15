Sarah Nicole Herald was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and three counts of second degree criminal abuse of a child 12 and under. A surety bond of $10,000 was set and she was assigned a public defender by District Judge Sarah Hayes.
Herald was arrested over the weekend after Georgetown Police were called to the home the police citation stated was filthy and cockroach-infested.
A neighbor reported three children had been outside for an extended period of time unsupervised, according to the police citation. The children were ages 5, 4, and 2, and the caller described the children as being “filthy” and the 5 and 2 year old had been “outside all day with no supervision.” Dispatchers advised officers had been to this address several times for the same complaint.
Dirty mattresses, live and dead cockroaches and trash were described in the home according to the citation, which also stated the children were extremely dirty, wearing filthy clothing, barefoot, had dirty fingernails and toenails and their feet, arms and faces were black with filth “indicative of overall neglect of the children’s hygiene by” Herald.
Child Protective Services were contacted and they had an active case against Herald with the same allegations, the citation states. The children were placed with the children’s father’s grandmother, and Herald was arrested and lodged at Scott County Detention Center.