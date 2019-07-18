Drivers will have to learn to adjust their speed between Crumbaugh Road and Elkhorn Green subdivision, according to information given to the City of Georgetown Traffic Committee Monday.
Natalia McMillan with the Department of Transportation District 7 shared the information during the committee’s monthly meeting. That area, including the Rocky Creek subdivision and Windameyer Apartments, has been the scene of two major accidents in recent months, including a fatality.
McMillian said the speed limit would remain 45 mph from Elkhorn Green for 200 feet going eastbound on Paris Pike toward Crumbaugh.
Gregory Sharon, 26, of Paris, was killed when his motorcycle and an SUV collided at Crumbaugh and Paris Pike on July 1. There was also a serious accident at Windameyer Apartments and Rocky Creek earlier this year that left a woman with critical injuries.
Traffic data indicated 45 mph was the safe speed through that area, McMillian said.
The committee also heard from Bradford residents requesting a stop sign on West Showalter and Emerson, and also safety concerns along Old Oxford. Brad Penn, David Livingtson and others said traffic speeds through the areas were a danger to residents and views are obstructed. There was debate on whether or not stop signs actually deter speeders or not, and Councilman Todd Stone, serving on the committee, suggested the Georgetown Police Department put a speed zone display in the areas to let drivers know how fast they are going. It also records how many people are speeding.
Chair Connie Tackett said the committee is working to update the city’s traffic ordinance for the first time since the 1960s. They will be looking at pulling up some signs and putting up others, but they committee is wanting to get the ordinance updated so there are guidelines for city officials to follow in deciding how to control traffic and speeding.
