Still undecided, but Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse said the charges against Joseph Hicks qualify him for the death penalty.
“It’s not where I’m ready to discuss,” Muse said during Tuesday’s press conference announcing charges against Hicks. “But it is death penalty eligible.”
Almost from the moment Hicks stopped at the Speedway on Darby Drive on Valentine’s Day at 9:03 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his wrist, investigators within the Georgetown Police Department felt his story about a robbery in the Walmart parking lot and his wounds did not ring true. At that time, no one was aware that Hicks ex-girlfriend Sheena Baxter was even missing, but police were aware something was amiss.
Hicks was indicted by a specially called grand jury Feb. 25 on six charges including murder, first-degree robbery, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence, criminal mischief and falsely reporting an incident. Baxter’s body was recovered late Feb. 25 in a storage facility near Hicks’ home in Richmond wrapped in plastic.
Hicks’ arraignment is set for Monday, March 2, at 1 p.m.
Few places have more video cameras than Walmart, so police began reviewing videos in the area where Hicks claimed the robbery took place — in the tire and lube/gas station area. There were other businesses with cameras, and soon police were scouring the videos looking for evidence of the robbery. They found nothing and concluded Hicks never entered the Walmart parking lot despite his claims otherwise.
This prompted police to go deeper and review video at Phoenix Transportation where Hicks, a truck driver, was employed. They found video of Hicks returning to his truck with cleaning supplies, which raised additional questions but news of Baxter’s disappearance was just starting to surface and that investigation was with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Reviewing video was an important part of the case, Muse said.
“It was crucial,” she said. “The Georgetown Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department has done an amazing job in a very short period of time. That’s why we were able to get him indicted so quickly.”
Hickss 2012 Ford Focus was parked at the Georgetown Police Department when the sheriff’s office attempted to locate Baxter’s phone. The cell phone pinged at 550 Bourbon Street, the police department address, and suddenly the two cases began to merge. Deputies alerted the police that Hicks and Baxter once had a romantic history and soon they learned she had once filed for protection orders against him. Police also learned Hicks had once been charged with rape which was amended to first degree sexual assault.
A search warrant found Baxter’s phone in Hicks’ car and soon police discovered multiple texts and communication between the two.
Police began following up on Hicks’ actions and movements throughout the week using multiple law enforcement agencies. On Friday, Feb. 21, Hicks was arrested and charged with making a false report regarding the Walmart statement. With Hicks in jail, police focused on his truck and soon the commonwealth attorney and law enforcement felt they had more than enough evidence to charge Hicks with murder.
Hicks arraignment for making a false police report was set for the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 25. Investigators could not take a chance Hicks would make bail, so a special grand jury was convened and police provided the evidence gathered to that point, even though Baxter’s body was still missing. Tuesday morning the grand jury indictment was unsealed and Hicks was indicted for the murder of Sheena Baxter and five other charges.
“We have an overwhelming amount of evidence indicating to us that a homicide has occurred, and that Mr. Hicks is responsible for that homicide,” Georgetown Police Chief Michael Bosse said during Tuesday’s press conference. “There is evidence from multiple locations in the region.
“We felt like we needed to act quickly. With Mr. Hicks background and the information we have, we felt he needed to remain in custody.”
Mayor Tom Prather praised the police department for its quick and decisive action.
“I could not be more proud of the Georgetown Police Department,” the mayor said. “Chief Bosse personally did not want this to become an unsolved missing person case.”
The investigation was a joint operation between the Georgetown Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office along with the Lexington Forensics Unit of the Lexington Police Department, the FBI and other area law enforcement agencies.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.