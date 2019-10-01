Some after-school programs in Scott County made a change that meant a few families had to make alternate plans for their children.
A new state law exempted public schools with after-school programs from state licensing requirements. That means a school could still offer the after-school program, but if it isn’t licensed, parents that receive state assistance for daycare would not be able to use that aid at that program and would have to find a state licensed program for their children after school.
“We feel a commitment to all of our families, especially those in need,” said Frank Howatt, director of district-wide services for Scott County Schools. “We saw there were two daycares that take the state waiver, and one of them runs a transportation service.”
The district started dealing with the fallout of the state law late last year as various programs’ licenses expired, he said. The district explored and continues to explore various options to assist families that received the state waiver.
“We made sure last year that it didn’t impact those families,” Howatt said.
“One of the things that was on the table was transporting those students to another school. Nothing precludes it from happening again, but the receiving school that accepts the waiver has to accept those students. And sometimes they are already at their cap to meet state daycare staffing requirements.”
When the state law changed, each school had to decide on its own what to do, Howatt said. After-school programs are not part of the central mandate and not supported by tax dollars. Each program stands on its own and the principal makes the decisions.
“We know it fills a gap for families that need after school care, and it is a way to provide that,” he said. “And it is a nice fundraiser for the elementary schools who sometimes can fund an extra teacher. But it is not mandated by the state.”
In the past, if a school wanted a program after hours, it had to be licensed as a daycare, which means it had to meet state staffing levels and other regulations.
“They are good regulations and make good sense for daycares to ensure safety, quality and an enriching environment,” Howatt said. “But there are some things it requires that don’t fit as nicely for an after school program.”
For example, if a program wanted to move from one room to another, the new room would have to be inspected. Or if a teacher had to leave for a minute and throw the student-staff ratio out of balance, and if a state inspector came in, they would be out of compliance.
“So when the state law changed, schools had to decide if they wanted to keep its licensure or not,” Howatt said. “One of the things we looked at was how many families received state assistance. Some of the schools had less than a handful, others had quite a few. Those that had more, kept the license.”
Currently, Garth and Southern elementaries kept their state license and families can use their state assistance to those programs.
“We know it is a hardship for some families, and the district is continuing to look at options,” he said.
