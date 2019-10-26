Spirited but civil and well-presented arguments temporarily ended plans by the Scott County Board of Education to move Scott County High School’s varsity baseball games from Sutton Field to a field at Lemons Mill Elementary School.
Three members of the school’s athletic department, two parents and two baseball players spoke eloquently why SCHS should continue to play at Sutton Field, which is across the street from the school, but is owned by the Scott County Fiscal Court and managed by the Georgetown/Scott County Parks & Recreation Department. While Sutton Field has working lights, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association has alerted school officials the existing lights are not adequate for playing sanctioned games.
A school board attorney apparently told board members it was illegal for the school system to purchase lights for a field they do not own, but Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub and Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington said there are ways to handle the situation properly and legally.
“It is true we cannot buy lights or fix bathrooms at Sutton Field (because the school system does not own the facility),” Hub said. “But just as Georgetown College increased our annual fee to use their field when turf was installed, it just makes perfect sense. The product has improved. My belief is the board attorney did tell them it was illegal, but I don’t think they asked the right questions.
“I fully understand why the board is hesitant. But there’s a contract we can legally enter into that is also fiscally responsible. It is the right thing for the kids.”
Covington agreed and said there were plenty of examples where school systems use city or county facilities.
SCHS Athletic Director Steve Helton emphasized SCHS has played at Sutton Field for decades.
“Home field does matter,” Helton said. “Over just the past 10 years, Scott County has won 92 of 140 games for a 70 winning percent. There have been over 150 junior varsity games played on that field during that time.
“I don’t think it is realistic to put our team on a bus and take them to another field. Get on board with us. We have a great team. We have a great principal. We have a great culture.”
SCHS baseball coach Scott Willard said the Sutton Field’s existing lights have been there since the 1980s and the poles are so short players often lose the ball in the lights.
“Three or four times last year the lights went out because the breakers kick off,” he said.
Willard added over the years parents of the baseball team and the team’s boosters have completed over $200,000 of improvements to the field.
SCHS football coach Jim McKee ended his light-hearted but spirited defense by pointing at the new facilities at Great Crossing High School.
“SCHS and Great Crossing are fraternal twins. But we’re not asking for the Cadillac,” McKee said smiling and pointing across the street at the athletic complex on Great Crossing’s campus. “We’re just asking you to put some new headlights on our ’76 Ford.”
Following the presentation board member Jo Anna Fryman tabled discussion on improvements at Lemons Mill Elementary’s field to look into the matter further.
“I can assure you, Scott County High School will play this year on Sutton Field,” she said stopping short of promising new lights.
Some board members have apparently shifted discussions to possibly installing temporary mobile lights at the field in order to get around their questions about the legality of improving the field, but Hub said that really does not make financial sense.
“Temporary lights are going to cost $100,000 and last for a year,” he said. “Or the board can spend $150,000 and fix the problem for 25 years.”
The Scott County Fiscal Court estimates it will cost about $300,000 to install new LED lights at Sutton Field, Covington said.
“I cannot speak for the fiscal court members, but my sense is we believe it should be a partnership with the school board (to install the lights),” the judge-executive said, adding he had been at the Kentucky Association of Counties in Louisville this week and has not spoken to Hub since Thursday night’s school board meeting. Hub and Covington acknowledged there has been some discussion between county and school officials about the situation mostly about a 50/50 split of the expenses.
“Again, I cannot speak for the fiscal court members, but I think there is a general consensus we are willing to do something,” Covington said. “These are our kids too.”
The school system and the county have an excellent working relationship, Hub said.
“The fiscal court agreed to put tennis courts at the park on Betsy Lusby Way,” the superintendent said. “That saved the school system $800,000 and enabled us to put turf on the fields.
“I’m confident we can find a way. It is the right thing to do for the kids. We are field poor in this county. We need at least two more fields. That’s a fact.”
SCHS uses several facilities owned by the county, including baseball, softball fields, tennis courts among others. The last estimate for the athletic complex at Great Crossing High School is $23.3 million with both schools sharing the football field.
The Scott County Fiscal Court meets Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the court house. Discussion regarding the lights at Sutton Field are on the agenda, although no action is expected at this meeting.
