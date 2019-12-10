There is no simple answer to managing the traffic on Cardinal Drive, but the sheriff’s office has a new plan, said Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton.
“We’re going to have one deputy at the main entrance to Scott County High School,” Hampton said. “That’s all we can put out there. We could easily put seven or eight officers out there, but we don’t have the resources.
“There is no simple way to mange Cardinal Drive. But we think this is a good solution.”
Better signage, including temporary one-way signs and a flashing sign with radar, have been placed along the road which should improve the situation, Hampton said.
With the opening at Great Crossing High School, the sheriff’s office and the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) divided duties between the two schools. SCHS’ school resource office (SRO) is from the sheriff’s office so that department was also assigned traffic duty. GPD manages Great Crossing.
Cardinal Drive is normally a two-way street, but is a one-way street during the hours right before school arrival and dismissal. That sometimes creates confusion for drivers.
The sheriff’s office also has traffic duty at Eastern, preschool, Anne Mason Elementary and Royal Spring Middle School, which stretches resources.
Recently, a deputy was called away and the signs were not turned, Hampton said. That morning there were several reports of cars going the wrong way on Cardinal Drive, but Hampton said that was an isolated incident.
“Any problems we have had, we have addressed appropriately,” the sheriff said. “If anyone has complaints or sees cars gong the wrong way, please contact the sheriff’s office. We’re going to chart the complains to make sure everything is being addressed.”
Several weeks ago Hampton told the Scott County Fiscal Court that Cardinal Drive was a “nightmare” and expressed concerns for his deputies, several of whom had been clipped by rearview mirrors.
“What I was trying to do is to alert the fiscal court that we may need to hire crossing guards,” Hampton said.
Magistrate David Livingston pushed back vocally saying he would oppose any hiring of traffic guards because it would increase workers’ compensation insurance premiums.
Hampton also asked the fiscal court to approach the city about turning Cardinal Drive into a permanent one-way street. The City of Georgetown has no such plans, said Mayor Tom Prather.
Scott County Schools have been monitoring the situation, and supports the sheriff’s plans going forward, said Billy Ray Parker, assistant superintendent of operations.
“Scott County Schools is very appreciative of the efforts of both the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgetown Police Department for the services they provide our schools throughout the school district regarding traffic during arrival time and dismissal,” he said. “Speaking specifically about Cardinal Drive, there has been a change to the way human resources are positioned along Cardinal Drive. As vehicles traveling the wrong way can create dangerous road conditions, we encourage those who witness these instances on Cardinal Drive to reach out to the sheriff’s office to report details.”
The sheriff’s office number is 502-863-7855.
