STAMPING GROUND — It was hard to tell who was happier at the recent ceremony for the addition of Stamping Ground’s newest police officer.
Mayor Keith Murphy had been a proponent of the addition for some time; the city needed coverage on the weekends and evenings. Police Chief Roger Nowakowski has been a team of one for 2-1/2 years and he is looking forward to having some help patrolling the town. The new officer himself, James Fetty, is anxious to get back to police work after working in property management for the past few years.
“This addition is just long overdue,” said Murphy.
“We have a growing community. Our fire department has grown and now we have a police presence on nights and weekends.”
Stamping round Police Commissioner Robert Duncan agrees.
“We have had the money in our budget for sometime now, we were just waiting for the right person.”
The right person turns out to be Fetty. Fetty is a prior member of the Russell Springs Police Department. He took a few years off to explore another opportunity but came back to law enforcement.
“I like the family-friendly community here in Stamping Ground,” said Fetty. “I’m looking forward to meeting the people.”
Jackie Anders can be reached at janders@news-graphic.com.