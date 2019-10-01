The News-Graphic has just gotten easier to access due to the launching of its new app.
Our new app offers a fast-loading streamlined experience to access the stories, photos and videos you want most.
Available for Apple or Android smartphones, the News-Graphic’s app is a gateway to all the award-winning journalism and photos to which you have grown accustomed. The app is free to download and there will be a sampling of free articles. Subscribers will now have fast access to news, sports, weather, photos and tons of other information about the place you call home.
The app will also offer notifications for breaking news, sports and other important information. Just go to notifications and sign up.
Although we are launching the app now, keep an eye out as we will be adding lots of new features in the weeks ahead.
Just look for the NG. The app is available at iTunes for Apple and the Google Playstore.
Download it today!
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.