“A Bluegrass Family,” a 12-minute documentary on the Festival of the Bluegrass will be available today, Saturday, on www.news-graphic.com.
The documentary is a tribute to Georgetown’s own Bob and Jean Cornett who started the festival some 45 years ago in 1974. The Cornett’s have passed, but the festival continues through the direction of their children, grandchildren and other family members.
The documentary is written, filmed and edited by videographer James Scogin and is produced by the Georgetown News-Graphic. It is the second documentary released by Scogin and the News-Graphic this year. Earlier this year, “Leader of the Pack,” based upon retired Scott County High School basketball coach Billy Hicks’s career and his achievement as the winningest high school basketball coach in Kentucky was released during a special premiere.
“A Bluegrass Family,” includes archive footage of bluegrass legends who have appeared at the festival including J.D. Crowe and Keith Whitley. Other legends who have appeared at the bluegrass festival over the years include Bill Monroe, Alison Krauss and Union Station, among others.
“A Bluegrass Family,” will be available exclusively on the newspaper’s website and its YouTube channel.
