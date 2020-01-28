The Georgetown News-Graphic was named runner-up in the Kentucky Press Association’s General Excellence contest for multi-weekly newspapers this weekend.
The award was given Friday during the KPA’s annual convention in Lexington. The Kentucky Standard in Bardstown captured the General Excellence award for multi-weekly newspapers. The two newspapers finished 1-2 in last year’s contest, as well. The contest was judged by the Maine Press Association.
Sports editor Kal Oakes and videographer/photographer James Scogin each captured two first place awards, while Katie Tubbs received one first place award.
‘We are very fortunate to have three really outstanding journalists on our staff,” said Publisher Mike Scogin.
“Our staff is small in numbers, but very talented. Kal is well known and popular among our readers, James’ work has received widespread recognition and while Katie works behind the scenes, she is one of the best I have ever known at running the copy desk.
“They are each extraordinary, and the newspaper and community are very blessed to have them.”
Awards won by the News-Graphic include:
—Kal Oakes, First place Best Sports Columnist and Best Sports Story, Third Place, Best Sports Feature.
“Kal’s columns show both a thorough understanding of what issues are important to his readers and a clear, thoughtful approach to topics deserving of that extra spotlight. Excellent work,” said the judges about Oakes’ columns.
—James Scogin, First place, Best Video and Best Sports Picture, Second place, Best Video and Best Feature Story, Third place, Best General News Picture. It is the third straight year Scogin has swept the Best Video category for multi-weekly newspapers.
“The framing and focus on this photo was phenomenal. The players in the foreground told the story but our eyes were drawn into the sad boy that put this over the top. Well done!” said the judges about a photo taken when the Scott County Cardinals were eliminated from the Sweet 16.
—Katie Tubbs, First place, Best Graphic and Second place, Best Front page (shared with Mike Scogin).
“Clean, clear design. Red, black and white color usage really makes the data pop,” said the judges about Tubbs’ graphic on youth poverty.
—Mike Scogin, Second place, Best Ongoing/Extended Coverage Story, Best Breaking News Picture, and Best Front Page (shared with Katie Tubbs), Third Place, Best Editorial Writer and Best Breaking News Coverage.
—Staff, Second place, Best Section/Best Sports Special Section.