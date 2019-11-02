Despite talk of outside interference in our national elections, local officials stress the process is closely monitored and regulated.
On Tuesday voters will go to the polls on a date mandated by state law. From there, an office within the Scott County Clerk’s Office controls elections. “Based on the amount of absentee ballots our office has received so far, I think we are going to have a good turn out at the polls,” said Amber Hoffman, election coordinator and deputy county clerk.
There are 46 polling stations in the county, compared to 35 just a decade ago. The number of voting locations was increased by 11 in 2013. Each location must have four precinct election officers.
Connie Minch, an officer for the Eastern Elementary station, has been a precinct officer for three years. Even though it’s only a one-night job, the officers at each station are required to participate in two hours of training and to swear an oath of office to the Commonwealth.
“It’s a very serious job to protect this privilege to vote and I am sobered by the responsibility,” said Minch.
Her job begins at 5:15 a.m. on Election Day, she said, and will not end until she and another director report to the county clerk’s office with the results from her station, usually around 7:30 p.m. It’s a long day for the directors but Minch said she values the experience.
“I get to see some faces I know from this rural precinct and I enjoy being part of this important process,” said Minch.
While many adults have voted time and time again there are a group of young people at local high schools preparing to vote for their first time.
Great Crossing High School teacher Andrew Stock, faculty club sponsor for Y-Club, organized a voter registration drive resulting in 15 students fully registered and pledge cards from another 50 students.
Ninth-grade students concentrate on voting as part of the civics curriculum and are scheduled to have a discussion on who’s on the ballot and the issues being presented. The day after the election, a follow up conversation will occur to discuss the outcome of the vote.
Additionally, all students will watch an informative video called “Fighting for the Vote.”
The Kentucky Association of School Superintendents is reminding their communities of the importance of voting. Scott County Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub has sent a message to all teachers in the district.
“As leaders in education, we all know the importance of civic engagement,” he said.
“The ability to vote is a privilege we share. I encourage you all to vote on Tuesday, on issues that are important to you, to our community and to education.”
Jackie Anders can be reached at janders@news-graphic.com.