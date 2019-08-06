A four-car accident at Leestown Road and Browns Mill Road killed one man and injured two others early Tuesday morning, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
The accident happened between 6 and 6:30 a.m. A Hispanic male driver of one vehicle was killed and his passenger was taken to the hospital along with a female driver of a vehicle they struck head on. Their injuries were serious, and names have not been released by the Sheriff's Office.
Brandon Vest with the Sheriff's Office said crews would be on the scene for several more hours to reconstruct and clear the roadway. Traffic was blocked on Leestown Road as they worked.
Read more details in Thursday's News-Graphic.