Open enrollment for students who will be enrolled in Scott County Schools for the 2020-21 school year will open on Jan. 2, 2020 at 9 a.m. Students currently open enrolled who wish to attend the same school next year do not have to apply. These families received a letter in November informing them that no response is needed unless a sibling must be added to the current school placement.
For new open enrollment requests, any student who will be enrolled K-12 for the 2020-21 school year that wants to attend a school other than the one they are districted to must apply during the Jan. 2-17 timeframe.
Starting Jan. 2, 2020, the application can be found online at www.scott.kyschools.us. The application will remain open through 4 p.m. on Jan. 17. No open enrollment requests will be taken during kindergarten registration.
For new requests only, please be advised that students will be selected for available open enrollment slots randomly using a lottery system. Once approved, selected students will be able to remain in the school for their tenure at that school as long as grades/behavior/attendance criteria are met. Siblings who attend the same school at the same time will be kept together.
Parents who apply for open enrollment via the online portal will be notified of school placement by letter prior to spring break.
If you have questions about open enrollment, please contact Director of Student Services Lynne Switzer at (502)570-3040 or lynne.switzer@scott.kyschools.us.