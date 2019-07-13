In the first six months of 2019, 41 patients were treated for opioid overdoses, according to data from Brandon Remley, director of Georgetown-Scott County Emergency Medical Services (GSCEMS).
This is slightly higher compared to the 38 patients treated for overdoses in the first half of 2018. Among the 41 patients treated this year, 48 doses of Narcan were used.
Last year, a total of 70 patients in Scott County were treated for overdoses. However, that total was lower than in previous years. In 2017, a total of 121 patients were treated for overdoses. In 2016, that total was 123 patients, the data reports.
There were 15 total overdose deaths in Scott County in 2018. That was down from 23 in 2017. There were at least nine overdose deaths within the first quarter of 2019, according to the data.
As of July 9, 44 patients have been treated for overdoses this year, with Narcan having been used 53 times.
“If you suspect that you or someone you know is suffering from an overdose, call 9-1-1 immediately,” advises the American Addiction Centers.
Noah Oldham can be reached at noldham@news-graphic.com.