Led by numerous objections from residents, the Georgetown-Scott County Planning Commission nixed a developer’s plan for a five-plex housing unit at 533 Walnut St. at its monthly meeting last Thursday.
The site in question was .47 acres and is zoned R-2. The proposed 20,504 square foot lot contained five two-bedroom units, which met density requirements with a variance for lot width and fewer parking spaces. But residents objected to the plan as not fitting with the neighborhood, increasing traffic and parking issues and leading to more flooding than the street already has when it rains heavily.
The developer, Mark Herrington, said he already had about 20 rental units in the neighborhood. Herrington takes old houses and fixes them up, and the rental clientele is usually 55 or older with mostly one person living in those houses he rents, he said.
“We have no trouble, and never been cited for anything. You drive by our property, it is well kept,” he said. “I myself have lived at 405 Walnut St. for 12 years. I own it and the house next to it. My mother lives in that house now. Nobody cares about this neighborhood more than me.”
Yet that was not enough to sway residents.
“We own two properties directly across the street from this property and we are concerned about the changes in the neighborhood. We have more single families, people who stay long term,” said Jeanne Beaven. “Most everything has a large yard. What happens if someone has a child in those units, where will they play?
“And if you have two bedrooms, and if everyone has a car, where will they park? You have a building that will have a parking lot, sidewalk where there are no other sidewalks, and no curbs on the other side. What happens when all the water runs off from the parking lot and the roofs?”
Herrington said he has more than enough parking spots, citing one of his properties with 10 parking spaces and three are used. There would have been two access points to the proposed property with parking in front of the buildings.
Vice-Chair Steve Smith, who was presiding over the meeting, said the drainage issues were more of a question for the city engineer, and Commissioner Charles Mifflin asked if it was a single family dwelling, would that help with the water issues.
“I’m not opposed to a multi-family structure, just the density,” Beaven said. Another question was asked if Herrington considered two duplexes instead of the five-plex.
“Not really. The lot was sufficient for it and it seemed the parking was sufficient. These are small units,” Herrington said.
Other residents said every other home has a front yard and this would decrease property values.
The zoning commission said while everyone would probably prefer a single-family dwelling, that area is already zoned for R-2. Planning Commission Attorney Charlie Perkins pointed out that while the commission can’t deny an application because the residents don’t like it or thinks it won’t fit in, they did have the right to deny it if there were physical issues that would cause problems, such as rain run-off and traffic. Commissioners did ask if Herrington could move the buildings back any, or if he would consider putting the buildings to the front of the property with the parking in back. They also asked if he would consider duplexes, but he was not open to those ideas at this time.
“That is an old neighborhood, and it is single-family housing. It seems a shame to me to put this big monstrosity in the middle of the street,” said resident Bill Thomas. “You are going to put a brick building on a street where there aren’t any brick buildings. I know the zoning is right, but does it look right?”
“I have lived there for 40 years,” Staci Johnson said. “We’ve always had peace of mind on the street. When the water runs off and floods my yard, who do I call? You? Who is going to fix it? Me? I’m not OK with that. You cannot guarantee that one person is going to live in each unit. It could be a couple with a teenage son that has three cars in each unit.”
Frank Wiseman made a motion to deny the application and Mifflin seconded.
The planning commission also approved a zoning change for property across from Creekside Elementary on East Main Extended. The property is currently zoned A-1, R-2 and I-1 and will now be zoned B-2 and R-2. Matthew Welch, David Lusby and Greg Johnson are developing a plan called The Village at Georgetown for an independent living for older residents. It would be similar to Ashton Grove, but does have an agreement with Windsor Gardens to provide some care and assistance for the residents who would live there.
The planning commission staff recommended approval, saying there is a need for this type of housing for an aging population. The developers are planning for any businesses in the development to be walkable for the residents as well.
Residents around the proposed site expressed concerns over drainage, noise and traffic, especially when the school opens this fall. Ann Bolton Bevins said the area and others near there had some historical significance and asked the commission to keep that in mind as they hear future development plans.
Mifflin made the motion to approve the change and Jeff Caldwell seconded it. It passed unanimously.
In other action, the commission:
— Continued a hearing on a proposed hotel development on Ikebana Path. The developer has been made aware of area residents’ concerns over increased traffic and safety, and has been working with the state Transportation Cabinet to get a traffic study done. Developers said they would meet with the three different homeowners associations that are affected by the planned hotel. Area residents have been lobbying their concerns about increased development in the area, including plans for a Harbor Freight that is going in the former Golden Corral site. Mifflin made the motion and Byron Moran seconded and was approved.
— Continued action on a final subdivision plat on Willow Brook Lane until the parties involved can discuss possible solutions to the development to meet the concerns of area residents. Original plans for the property up for debate was a cluster subdivision, but it was never completed and was not part of Phase I development. John Sharp was the original owner of the land and opposed the new subdivision plat, but he suddenly passed away and his family requested a continuance. At the May meeting Sharp and Rita Jones, the current owner of the plat of land, said they would meet, but they never had the opportunity to do so. Jones agreed to the continuance and they will discuss the issues. James Stone made the motion and Wiseman seconded and was approved unanimously.
— Approved by consent plans for Amerson Daycare on 301 School House Road.
— Approved a cell tower on Bailey Road. The tower will be 255 feet high with a 15-foot lightning arrestor.
