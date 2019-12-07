Bernard Palmer has resigned as a Scott County Fiscal Court magistrate to accept a position with the Kentucky Attorney General’s office.
The resignation is effective immediately.
“I gave it some thought and I tried to be fair,” Palmer said. “This will allow me to get back into law enforcement. I’ve missed that role for a long time.
“It’s a passion that hasn’t left me.”
Palmer has over 30 years experience in law enforcement, including five years as chief of the Georgetown Police Department. He also has experience with the Kentucky State Police and served campus security for Georgetown College and Kentucky State University in Frankfort.
Palmer will be an investigator for recently elected Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Palmer was appointed to the fiscal court to serve the Fourth District by Gov. Matt Bevin in Jan. 2017. He was appointed to serve out Charlie Hoffman’s term, who had resigned due to health reasons. Palmer was elected to the seat in 2018.
“We greatly appreciate his service and we wish Bernard nothing but the best,” said Joe Pat Covington, judge-executive.
The governor will appoint someone to serve on the fiscal court until the November election. Anyone interested in running for the office has until Jan. 10 to file as a candidate and there will be a May primary and the election will be held in November.
