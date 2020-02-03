Editor’s Note: This is another in a series of articles based on an extensive report conducted by the City of Georgetown. The report takes a look at the city’s past, present and projected future financial condition.
Georgetown’s per capita General Fund spending was about half in 2018 than it was in 1999, and projections show that amount may continue to decline.
In 2018, when adjusted for inflation, Georgetown spent about $707 for each resident in general fund expenses. In 2001, that number was $1,468 per capita, but it has been in almost steady decline since, according to an 80-page report conducted by the city as part of an analysis of the city’s financial condition. The report looks at various past expenditures and revenue sources and compared those figures to 18 “peer” cities in Kentucky, and attempts to project where the city will be in the years ahead.
In real numbers, not adjusted for inflation, the report shows Georgetown’s spending per capita has dropped from a high of $1,161 in 2001 to $714 in 2018, or a reduction of 27.8 percent. During the recession, the per capita spending fell to $565 in 2011.
Georgetown’s primary source of income is the payroll tax. Over the past 26 years, 49.3 percent of the city’s revenue has come from payroll taxes. In actual dollars, the city has collected $457 million in pay taxes over the past 26 years, with $225 million coming from payroll taxes. Other revenue sources include an insurance premium tax, net profits tax, property taxes, permits, fees, franchises, etc. and intergovernmental revenue from the state or county.
In 1993, payroll taxes accounted for 61 percent of the city’s revenue and reached as high as about 64.1 percent in 1998, but that percentage has fallen as low as 41 percent in 2005. In 2018, when the latest figures were available, payroll taxes accounted for about 51 percent of the city’s revenue. The city’s budget in 1999 was $23 million, compared to its current budget of $25 million. The city’s high water marks were in 2001 and 2006 when its budgets were $32 million each year. The city’s budget has fallen as low as $19 million in 2010 and 2011 each year.
The report projects that on its current path, payroll taxes will account for 40.7 percent of the city’s revenues in 2028.
Historically, AFI payroll tax revenues for Georgetown have been in a steady decline for two decades, according to the report. In 2018, the per capita payroll revenues were down 41.3 percent from 1999 or $748 per person in 1999 to $439 per person in 2018. If the city had “generated 1999 payroll per capita in 2018, its payroll taxes would be $10.4 million higher,” the report states. The average AFI payroll per capita over the last quarter center is $503.94, the report states.
The city’s average budget from 1999 to 2008 was $25.7 million. From 2009 to 2018, the city’s average budget has been $22.5 million, states the report.
“While General Fund revenues are slightly increasing overall, when compared to adjusted for inflation (AFI) revenues historically, current revenues are lower than in many previous years,” states the city’s report. “The city has roughly the same purchasing power tday as it did 20 years ago, with twice the population to support. Even without adjusting for inflation, the city only averaged $1.6 million more annual General Fund revenues from 2008 to 2018 as compared to the previous 10-year period.”
The report then compares Georgetown’s General Fund to its 18 peer cities with Georgetown ranking 17 of the 19 cities. However, when compared to nearby cities of similar population and industrial base, Georgetown’s General Fund per capita is $729 compared to Winchester at $937, Richmond at $817 and Nicholasville at $646, compared to the report.
