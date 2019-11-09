About 56 percent of its employees will receive pay increases after the Scott County Fiscal Court unanimously approved the first phase of a Compensation Study during its regular meeting Friday.
Some 139 of the county’s 240 employees will be notified via a letter this week of the pay increase as the fiscal court establishes a “market median” pay structure. The pay increases will be reflected in the Nov. 22 paychecks, said Jeff Mudrak, county human resources director.
The county used four sources of data to determine the market median, including Kentucky States for the Bluegrass Region, Kentucky Association of Counties Data, Kentucky League of Cities Data and the City of Georgetown, Mudrak said. From this data a median or midpoint pay rate was determined for each position.
“We found the majority of employees, about 139, were below the market median,” Mudrak said.
The new pay structure is estimated to increase the county’s payroll including benefits by $481,327 for the remainder of this fiscal year, which ends June 30, 2020, said Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington. For an entire year, the new pay structure will increase payroll, including benefits by $721,921, Covington said.
The new county compensation structure is as follows:
— 0-to-5 years from employee hire date, the compensation rate will be a minimum 85 percent of Market Median for the position.
— 5 years plus to 10 years from employee hire date the compensation rate will be a minimum 90 percent of Market Median for position.
—10 years plus to 15 years from employee hire date the compensation rate will be a minimum 95 percent of Market Median for position.
—15 years plus from employee hire date the compensation will be minimum 100 percent of the Market Median for position.
Once this pay structure is implemented, Phase Two will include meetings with department heads and supervisors to analyze part-time employees, and employees with prior experience in related fields to make future adjustments, Mudrak said. The plan is to have this completed by the end of the fiscal year or June 30, 2020, if not sooner, he said.
The anniversary dates will be Jan. 1 and July 1 for those employees who move from one level to another, he said.
“It would be too cumbersome to adjust on an employee’s actual hire date,” Mudrak said.
The fiscal court and audience applauded once the vote was held.
“I believe most employees will eventually see a change in compensation,” Covington said. “This is a first step.”
In other business, the fiscal court:
—Discussed drafting a new county alcohol sales ordinance. A draft will be presented at the next meeting.
—Discussed the widening project for U.S. 460 extending from Scott to Bourbon counties
—The Nov. 28 meeting has been moved to Nov. 27 at 9 a.m. due to Thanksgiving holiday.
—A pump fire engine based in Sadieville lost a motor. The fire truck was in the budget to be replaced next year, but now leaves the fire department short-handed. To order a new fire truck would take about one year. A cost estimate to replace the motor would be about $45,000 and could be completed in a couple of weeks. The fiscal court voted to replace the motor pending confirmation that it could be replaced without going through the bid process.
