Scott County Board of Education members got their first look at the proposed school budget for the 2020-21 school year by the district’s finance director at Thursday’s regular meeting.
Gina Amos presented the overview to the board that included an explanation of proposed income and expenditures.
Amos reported 84 percent of the proposed budget will go toward district salaries.
Based on property tax revenue, income for the district is expected to exceed 2020 totals and expenditures are expected to decrease. The past two years have focused on building Great Crossing High School and Creekside Elementary, with those expenses ending in 2020.
The budget included anticipated funds from the state Support of Education Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK) program. The SEEK calculation begins with the statewide contribution of $4,000 per student in the district.
Additions to this number include extra funds for each student that are among the At Risk and Exception Child populations as well as additional funds for Limited English Proficiency students. However that number is then adjusted using the SEEK formula.
“Within the SEEK formula, there is a portion that a per pupil assessment is calculated and compared to the state equalization amount or Tier One Funding,” said Amos. “The Tier One equalization mechanism provides more state funding to those districts with less property wealth than it provides to a property-wealthy district.”
The calculation determined that the district will receive .30 cents less per child, ultimately reducing the state contribution to the district from $4,000 to $3,441 per student.
“The system has winners and losers but we generally lose with SEEK,” said Scott County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub.
Ken Bicknell, assistant superintendent of schools, reported on the Comprehensive District Improvement Plan (CDIP). The plan uses state standards and district objectives to create a path to achieve specific goals. Long-term goals and near-term goals are outlined for specified areas of interest. Several near-term goals for the district are 60 percent of students will meet standards of proficient/ distinguished in reading and 55 percent of students will achieve the same standard in math by spring of 2020.
The district has also set a goal of 96 percent graduation rate for 2020. The graduation rate for 2019 as reported on the school report card on the Scott County School District website was 94 percent.
The report continued by discussing teacher training in several areas and expanded on the collaboration opportunities for teachers within the district. Board member Stephanie Powers asked for more information on programs for students.
The report also discussed the district focus of transition readiness for graduating seniors. By spring of 2020, the CDIP goal calls for 75 percent of Scott County students to graduate Transition Ready.
A construction update was also presented by David Samokar and Tony Thomas from Clotfleter/Samokar. Board members unanimously agreed the construction projects for both Great Crossing High School and Creekside Elementary are a great success.
Jackie Anders can be reached at janders@news-graphic.com.