Stamping Ground could not have asked for a more perfect day Saturday when it held its annual fall celebration Buffalo DAZE. Free events for children and an old-fashioned pie and pickle contest highlighted the festivities that brought many to Buffalo Square Park.
Pictured, magician Mark Comely and his young assistant Zachary Edmonds entertained the crowd with a mix of magic and comedy.
The Buffalo Gals Homemakers sponsors the pie and pickle contest with donations going to the Kids Cancer Alliance.
Winners were as follows: Fruit Pie, Alice Riddle, first; Emily Lavoie, second; Jessie Zagaruyka, third. Cream pie, Janice Wise, first place; Alice Riddle, second; Polly Wise, third. Youth pie, Maggie Warfield, first; Hailee Elliott, second. Pickles, Dill, Carrie Self, first; Alice Riddle, second; Debbie Lyons, third. Sweet pickles, Dave Fehling, first; Alice Riddle, second; Dave Fehling, third.