Permanent lights for Sutton Field near Scott County High School were approved for purchase Monday by the Scott County Fiscal Court in a special called meeting due to the holidays.
It took an unusual agreement between the Scott County Board of Education and the fiscal court — an agreement several fiscal court members said they were uncomfortable with — to make it happen.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association alerted SCHS months ago the existing lights at Sutton Field, which is owned by the county and managed by Georgetown/Scott County Parks and Recreation, were not adequate and KHSAA would not sanction any baseball games under those lights. The cost of permanent lights is estimated at $300,000 and an early verbal agreement between the school system and fiscal court called for the two entities to split that cost evenly.
The fiscal court previously approved such an arrangement, fronting the cost and installation of the lights, but increasing SCHS’ usage fee from $10,000 to $50,000 annually for three years to cover the school system’s share.
A school board attorney, however, warned that such an agreement was illegal because the school system does not own Sutton Field. The school board then approved using temporary lights at a cost of about $40,745 for four units for six months. If the temporary lights are not used all season, the cost would be about $3,500 per month, said Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub.
At a recent school board meeting, a $50,000 increase for the Student Resource Officer (SRO) fund to be paid to the county, was approved with the funds to help offset the school system’s portion of the lights.
On Monday, the fiscal court agreed to the arrangement.
“I’m not comfortable with the shell game,” magistrate Bill Burke said before abstaining from the vote.
Other magistrates agreed, but said they wanted to be good partners with the school system.
“I don’t disagree with Bill,” said Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington. “It’s not the best way to do this.”
The school board’s attorney signed off on this SRO agreement, Covington said. The judge-executive pointed out that nearby counties, including Woodford County, have similar usage agreements with school systems for athletic fields, even though the school board attorney said it was illegal.
Musco Lighting will be handling the installation of both the permanent and temporary lights for Sutton Field. Musco Lighting officials could not commit to having the permanent lights on the field by baseball season due to many circumstances including availability and weather, Covington said.
“In a perfect world permanent lights will be installed and temporary lights removed from Sutton Field before the end of the baseball season,” Covington said.
In other business:
— Some $2.2 million in property taxes has been collected by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
— First reading of an ordinance preventing semi-tractor trailer trucks from crossing the just opened bridge on Weisenberger Mill Road. The Woodford County Fiscal Court approved a similar ordinance from the Woodford County side. Scott County’s ordinance contains an exemption for farm trucks and equipment.
