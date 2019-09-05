One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Northbound I-75 at Milemarker 141, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree and deputies responded at 7:21 a.m. The Sheriff's Office said the only occupant was transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center, but has not been identified.
The person was in critical but stable condition Thursday afternoon, said Sgt. Eddie Hart with the Sheriff's Office.
Traffic was not impacted because the scene was off the roadway and the Scott County Collision Reconstruction Unit was working the scene.