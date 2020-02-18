A shooting in a shopping center parking lot and a citizen’s tip leading to the arrest of three teenagers kept the Georgetown Police Department busy this past weekend.
Police are pulling video footage from Walmart and nearby businesses as they investigate the shooting in the shopping center’s parking lot Friday night.
The incident took place about 9 p.m. when the shooting victim parked on the side where the tire center and gas station is located, said Georgetown Assistant Police Chief Robert Swanigan.
The victim told police a black male approached him and demanded his wallet, police said. When he refused a gun was pulled and the two men struggled with the gun when it fired striking the victim in the left arm.
The victim returned to his car and drive to the Speedway station on Darby Drive and flagged down a customer who called 9-1-1. The victim was treated and released from the hospital.
There are multiple investigators working the incident, Swanigan said.
Three Lexington teenagers, ages 15, 16 and 17, were captured with a stolen car following a citizen’s tip, said Swanigan.
The teenagers, whose names are being withheld because of their age were arrested and charged in connection with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a handgun.
The incident took place Saturday when police were alerted to suspicious activity in the Scroggins Park area. The citizen gave police a description of the vehicle and it was located quickly, police said.
As an officer approached the vehicle on foot, the driver turned the car towards the officer, accelerated nearly striking the officer. Other officers responding to the incident spotted the vehicle speeding down South Broadway. Before officers could stop the vehicle, the driver lost control and struck another vehicle in front of Georgetown Community Hospital.
Besides the handgun, some narcotics were recovered inside the vehicle, police said.
“We are very happy the officer as not injured,” Swanigan said. “This shows we have a great partnership between our citizens and law enforcement. This just shows what can happen when we work together.”
