A multi-national energy company looking into the possibility of developing a large solar farm in Scott County has approached the Georgetown/Scott County Planning Commission with an initial inquiry.
These potential renewable energy projects as proposed would dwarf anything currently in the region and potentially generate 100 megawatts of power from solar panels arranged on a site of 1200 acres, officials said.
The company is in the early stage of site evaluation and analysis but the impact of such a project on Scott County would potentially be enormous. Planning and Zoning Commissioner Joe Kane said he is is cautiously optimistic about the possible project.
“The renewable energy source would be a good thing for the county but we have to consider how it will impact the landscape,” he said. “It has to be built in the right location.”
Other sites in Kentucky are being considered and it’s not clear if the solar panels would need to be built on a continuous plot of land or could be built in different locations, Kane said.
To make sure such a project would be designed and reviewed in a way that takes into account all the potential impacts on current residents the planning staff is looking at writing a local ordnance that would follow the model ordinance recommended by the American Planning Association, Kane said.
Moving forward for such a project would involve approval of a Conditional Use by the Scott County Board of Adjustment for use on the site location and then an approval of the development plan by the Planning Commission for the design and layout. The commission currently has no performance standards for a solar project of this scale, Kane said.
Jackie Anders can be reached at janders@news-graphic.com.