Scott County’s Elkhorn Cadet Squadron, the local Civil Air Patrol unit, has had a busy first few months since being chartered in April.
It has been meeting, training and recruiting members and this Saturday, will host its first open house for the community from 2-4 p.m. at the Georgetown-Scott County Regional Airport.
“Our mission is two-fold with this event,” said Denise Manari, deputy commander of the local squadron. “We want kids to know about us and the opportunities we offer young people. And also let the community know who we are and what we are about. Community support is one of the vital things we need to succeed.”
The Civil Air Patrol (CAP) is for teens ages 12-17, and currently the Elkhorn Cadet Squadron has 27 members with three more in the process of joining.
Every squadron in the state has an open house event in the late summer/early fall, but Manari said Elkhorn’s is the biggest.
“We’ve asked the Scott County Sheriff’s Office to come out with their drone and helicopter, along with the Scott County Fire Department,” she said. “Ret. Army Brig. Gen. Ben Adams, the Commissioner of Veteran Affairs for Kentucky, will be here and address everyone around 3.”
She also said this will be the perfect opportunity for potential recruits to learn about the CAP’s mission and core values.
“We’ll have displays representing our three missions: Aerospace education, including flights; Cadet program, including encampment; and Emergency services, including ground training for rescue service,” Manari said. “We’ll also explain our core values at the heart of the program: Character, integrity, excellence and respect.”
There will be hot dogs, popcorn and sodas, and a raffle for a drone as well.
The squadron has been busy promoting the open house with yard signs and billboards. The CAP was formed after the high school’s Junior ROTC program was disbanded.
“This is a big deal for us and hopefully a big deal for our future,” Manari said in encouraging the community to come out.
