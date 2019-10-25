Some 50-to-100 residents attended a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet informational meeting on improvements planned for U.S. 460 stretching from Scott County into Bourbon County at Russell Cave Road at Centerville. The meeting was held at Eastern Elementary School.
The meeting was held to gather public input regarding highway alignment alternatives developed for the project. Handouts were given containing information about the project, boards with the designs for 460 options were place around the room and there were comment sheets for those who attended the meeting.
Cabinet representatives were available to answer questions.
Bethany Finch has two homes in the area but was upset an earlier meeting for historic home owners offered more presentations and information.
“If people don’t know how to read the boards then they don’t have a clue,” Finch said. “I don’t appreciate it.”
She is the mother of a teenager daughter who drives in the community and worries about her daughter’s safety when driving on 460. She agrees the road needs changes but at what cost to the community.
An open records request is needed for the meeting record but it is available for review and copying once the request is granted.
All open records requests must be submitted to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Any questions can be submitted to The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 7 office 800 Newtown Court Lexington, KY 40511 Phone number: 859-246-2355.
A survey regarding the project is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RHXWX3P.
