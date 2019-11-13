The final chapter in the trial of Benjamin Ross and Matthew Taylor Putty came to an end on Wednesday in the Woodford County Courthouse when Ross' sentence imposed by the jury trial was upheld and Putty was convicted of two felonies.
The men were in court on charges related to the hit-and-run death of Donald Savage in 2017.
Judge Brian Privett listened as Ross' attorney Noel Caldwell pleaded for probation and time served for Ross, who was 17 years old at the time of the crime. Eric Finke, assistant prosecuting attorney for the commonwealth then argued for the jury recommendation of the maximum sentence of five years for leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid. Ultimately the judge did uphold the jury’s decision.
“Whenever there is a death involved in any case, there is the expectation that punishment be administered,“ said Privett. “To probate this case would unduly dispassionate the crime.”
Putty pled guilty to leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance with death or serious physical injury and tampering with physical evidence in December 2018. In court Wednesday, Putty’s defense team argued because Putty was forthcoming with information and gave a truthful account of the night in question he should receive less than the maximum sentence.
However, the judge stated Putty was perhaps even more at fault than Ross.
“The problem is that Mr. Putty has more criminal culpability, said Privett. “He drove all over the county trying to out run his pursuers and he tampered with the evidence.”
Putty was convicted of both felony charge crimes and sentenced to five years for each felony. He will serve the terms concurrently.