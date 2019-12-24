Family and friends of the Quest Farm community gathered to celebrate the season with a welcoming open house at their facility on Buddy Williams Drive in Georgetown last Sunday.
The mission statement of Quest Farm includes the belief that each person should have the opportunity to reach for the stars in quest of a full and meaningful life. Additionally the mission statement includes a commitment to lovingly care for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities by providing or coordinating access to personalized services.
Many people know Quest Farm as a working farm. The farm was established in 1984 with the purchase of 26 acres of land off of Long Lick Pike, six miles north of the city. According to Spencer Wahl, executive director, the facility on the farm is currently home to 11 full-time residents, occupying three separate houses on the property. The farm life appeals to some of the Quest clients but more and more clients require a different set of services. Wahl explains that as the times have changed, the services in demand have changed.
“The cultural focus on services for adults with intellectual disabilities has changed from needing a full-time housing facility to trying to mainstream these individuals,” said Wahl. “They need help with living skills and employment and transportation.”
Transportation requirements for Wahl’s clients was his biggest challenge, he said. But it’s more than the ride they need; many need an escort to help navigate an event and provide stability in unfamiliar environments.
“Some of our clients want to participate but they have never developed the social skills to do so,” Wahl said. “There are many nuances of social interaction that they have not necessarily developed.”
He estimates the center serves about 100 clients but that number could easily increase in the future.
The organization is a 501© nonprofit organization and a Medicaid provider. Most of the center’s services are billed to that program. Potential clients must be vetted at the state level however, by the Department for Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities.
The individual or their guardian can complete an application through Benefind at https://benefind.ky.gov/. The application requires supporting documentation such as psychological evaluations with IQ and adaptive testing. Benefind will then notify the applicant of what additional information’s is needed and how to submit the additional documentation. The applicant will be notified of the determination for each program for which their application is reviewed. It’s a daunting process for many potential clients.
Wahl is also frustrated by the delays and red tape his clients must work through in order to take advantage of the services at Quest Farm. His organization is ready to expand as soon as clients are cleared to accept the programs provided there, he said.
The facility on Buddy Williams Drive was purchased in 2015. The road to the center and the center itself are named in honor of Buddy Williams who lived at the farm until his death in 2011. His family donated part of the funds required to purchase the property in downtown Georgetown in order to address the growing need for in-town services. But expanding services means recruiting more volunteers.
“Our biggest success this year has been helping people with employment and social activities so we are always in need of volunteers,” Wahl said. “We want our clients to have access to different opportunities in the community.”
Volunteers have a positive impact on the clients at Quest Farm in whatever capacity or whatever amount of time the volunteer has to give, Wahl said.
“Even if you only volunteer for a short period of time you are passing on an experience to that client and they now have the education from that experience to take with them as they move forward,” Wahl said.
Individuals are welcome to volunteer but so are organizations looking to get involved in on-going projects.
“I think there is a sense in the community that we are a farm organization but more and more we are expanding our services here in town and just getting the word out about what we offer is important.”
Jackie Anders can be reached at janders@news-graphic.com.