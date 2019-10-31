While the rain this week has made up for the recent drought, some aren't happy with local Halloween events being rescheduled.
The City of Georgetown moved its trick or treating to Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., while the Downtown Spooktacular remained on schedule today.
Stamping Ground moved its trick or treat to Friday night, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., while Sadieville kept its original plan of 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Halloween night.
When the City posted the new schedule to Facebook, 474 community members shared their thoughts in the comments. Several took to the social media platform to express how rain shouldn't stop children from having fun on Halloween, saying the City should keep to its original plans because many had already planned to be off work. Others thanked the City for the change because the safety of the children comes first.
The weather put a damper on some trunk or treat events as well. Georgetown College canceled its trunk or treat Wednesday, while some local churches moved their events inside.
Rain didn't stop everyone from showing out on Halloween, but it did play a trick on some plans.